Penitential Rosary addressed to the Blessed Trinity and to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God and our Mother

May it be for the glory of God!

THROUGH MARY AND WITH MARY THE ROMAN, CATHOLIC, APOSTOLIC CHURCH WILL TRIUMPH UNDER THE CROSS OF CHRIST

ON DECEMBER 26, 1970, Our Lord taught Maria Concepcion Zuniga Lopez how to recite the Penitential Rosary. Step by step, Jesus Himself dictated the manner in which this Penitential Rosary is to be recited.

In the message of May 23, 1971, Jesus said these words: "I can perform prodigies such as men are far from imagining. Understand once and for all: I need nothing from you except faith and obedience to My commands, and this, for the benefit of you yourselves. Listen, therefore, now, once more: Pay attention to My words, if you do not want Me to abandon you forever. I will found My kingdom with those who are faithful, although they may be few. Understand: My Justice will be magnified and glorified as much by the just man who is saved as by the obstinate man who is condemned. Therefore, pay attention to My words; let everyone believe and fulfill My messages given to the world. Respect My churches and, even more, the altars. Do not profane them! Let Christian women show themselves as such with their modesty, imitating My most holy Mother, Who is their model. Let the Penitential Rosary be prayed; I have dictated it."

(NOTE: Our Lord asks us to recite the Penitential Rosary, because all of these prayers which compose it have already been approved for many years.)

Our Lord recommended this Penitential Rosary, and counseled the laity to recite it - with love - remembering His Passion.

This is a new manner of reciting the Holy Rosary, combined with the Little Office of the Holy Ghost. It is to be offered in reparation for the numberless crimes committed daily in the world against our infinite and merciful God.

THE PENITENTIAL ROSARY IS RECITED:

1. To implore mercy and pardon for our sins, and for all the sins of our brethren.

2. To obtain the grace of conversion, a sincere sacramental confession, and amendment of life.

TO BE RECITED DEVOUTLY, WHILE KNEELING:

1. The Act of Contrition

2. The Apostles' Creed

3. The prayers of the Rosary

4. Versicles and Responses

5. The Little Office of the Holy Ghost

Let us implore the Holy Ghost to descend upon each human being. May He aid us to understand that it is necessary to love the Cross, to live with Jesus on the Cross, in order to be saved from the eternal pains of Hell.

Now, with a spirit of penance, let us kneel. And, with arms extended in the form of a Cross, let us meditate on each Mystery of the Rosary. Each Mystery will be alternated with the Little Office of the Holy Ghost, thus: Matins-Lauds, Prime, Terce-Sext-None, Vespers and, at the end, Compline.

May it be for the glory of God!

PENITENTIAL ROSARY

Devoutly and kneeling:

THE SIGN OF THE CROSS

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost. Amen.

THE ACT OF CONTRITION

O my God, I am heartily sorry for having offended Thee; and I detest all my sins because I dread the loss of Heaven and the pains of Hell, but most of all because they offend Thee, my God, Who art all good and worthy of all my love. I firmly resolve, with the help of Thy grace, to confess my sins, to do penance, and to amend my life. Amen.

THE APOSTLES' CREED

I believe in God, the Father Almighty, Creator of Heaven and earth. And in Jesus Christ, His only Son, Our Lord: Who was conceived by the Holy Ghost, born of the Virgin Mary, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died and was buried; He descended into Hell; the third day He rose again from the dead; He ascended into Heaven; sitteth at the right hand of God, the Father Almighty; from thence He shall come to judge the living and the dead. I believe in the Holy Ghost, the Holy Catholic Church, the communion of Saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and life everlasting. Amen.

One OUR FATHER

Our Father, Who art in Heaven, hallowed be Thy name; Thy kingdom come; Thy will be done on earth as it is in Heaven. Give us this day our daily bread; and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us; and lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. Amen.

Three HAIL MARYs

Hail Mary, full of grace! The Lord is with Thee; blessed art Thou among women and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death. Amen.

GLORY BE

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost. As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end. Amen.

PRAYER

O God, open Thou our lips, to praise and bless Thy most holy name, and the name of Thy Blessed Mother; that we may attentively and devoutly recite this Rosary and merit to be heard in the sight of Thy Divine Majesty. Amen.

EJACULATIONS

V. Thou art Perpetual Help benign; come, therefore, I implore Thee.

R. Come, hasten to assist me, O Mother sweet and kind.

Blessed be the Holy and Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Ever-Virgin Mary, Mother of God.

T H E

F I R S T

M Y S T E R Y

While meditating on the First Mystery of the Holy Rosary, extend your arms in the form of a cross, and recite the first decade of the Rosary, devoutly (one Our Father, ten Hail Marys). Now, while lowering your arms, recite the Glory Be and the two ejaculations, thus:

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost. As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end. Amen.

V. Thou art Perpetual Help benign; come, therefore, I implore Thee.

R. Come, hasten to assist me, O Mother sweet and kind.

Blessed be the Holy and Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Ever-Virgin Mary, Mother of God.

Now, recite the Little Office of the Holy Ghost:

M A T I N S

A N D

L A U D S

May the grace of the Holy Ghost enlighten our minds and our hearts. Amen.

V. O Lord, open Thou my lips.

R. And my mouth shall declare They praise.

V. O God, come to my assistance.

R. O Lord, make haste to help me.

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost. As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end. Amen. Alleluia!

(From Septuagesima Sunday to Holy Thursday, instead of 'Alleluia,' say: 'Praise be to Thee, O Lord, King of Everlasting glory.')

HYMN

Gabriel, Archangel, came

To a world in wait,

And brought with him the fruitful grace

Of Heaven's Advocate;

The Blessed Virgin to prepare

For Her exalted state -

May that creative, fruitful grace

The hearts of pilgrims inundate.

Antiphon:

Come, Holy Ghost, fill the hearts of Thy faithful.

And enkindle in them the fire of Thy love.

V. Send forth Thy Spirit, and they shall be created.

R. And Thou shalt renew the face of the earth.

V. O Lord, hear my prayer.

R. And let my cry come unto Thee.

LET US PRAY

Continually assist us with the power of the Holy Ghost, we beseech Thee, O Lord; that through Thy mercy, our hearts may be purified and delivered from all evil. Through Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Our Lord, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee, in the unity of the Holy Ghost, God, world without end. Amen.

V. O Lord, hear my prayer.

R. And let my cry come unto Thee.

V. Let us bless the Lord.

R. Thanks be to God.

May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

End of Matins and Lauds

T H E

S E C O N D

M Y S T E R Y

While meditating on the Second Mystery of the Holy Rosary, extend your arms in the form of a cross, and recite the second decade of the Rosary, devoutly (one Our Father, ten Hail Marys). Now, while lowering your arms, recite the Glory Be and the two ejaculations, thus:

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost. As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end. Amen.

V. Thou art Perpetual Help benign; come, therefore, I implore Thee.

R. Come, hasten to assist me, O Mother sweet and kind.

Blessed be the Holy and Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Ever-Virgin Mary, Mother of God.

Now, recite the Little Office of the Holy Ghost:

P R I M E

May the grace of the Holy Ghost enlighten our minds and our hearts. Amen.

V. O God, come to my assistance.

R. O Lord, make haste to help me.

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost. As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end. Amen. Alleluia!

(From Septuagesima Sunday to Holy Thursday, instead of 'Alleluia,' say: 'Praise be to Thee, O Lord, King of Everlasting glory.')

HYMN

Born of a Virgin, Christ Our Lord

On Calvary was crucified;

But on the third day He appeared -

Resurrected, glorified.

And then in awe and admiration,

His disciples testified,

They witnessed His ascent on High -

Virtue's efforts justified.

Antiphon:

Come, Holy Ghost, fill the hearts of Thy faithful.

And enkindle in them the fire of Thy love.

V. Send forth Thy Spirit, and they shall be created.

R. And Thou shalt renew the face of the earth.

V. O Lord, hear my prayer.

R. And let my cry come unto Thee.

LET US PRAY

Continually assist us with the power of the Holy Ghost, we beseech Thee, O Lord; that through Thy mercy, our hearts may be purified and delivered from all evil. Through Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Our Lord, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee, in the unity of the Holy Ghost, God, world without end. Amen.

V. O Lord, hear my prayer.

R. And let my cry come unto Thee.

V. Let us bless the Lord.

R. Thanks be to God.

May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

End of Prime

T H E

T H I R D

M Y S T E R Y

While meditating on the Third Mystery of the Holy Rosary, extend your arms in the form of a cross, and recite the thirdt decade of the Rosary, devoutly (one Our Father, ten Hail Marys). Now, while lowering your arms, recite the Glory Be and the two ejaculations, thus:

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost. As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end. Amen.

V. Thou art Perpetual Help benign; come, therefore, I implore Thee.

R. Come, hasten to assist me, O Mother sweet and kind.

Blessed be the Holy and Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Ever-Virgin Mary, Mother of God.

Now, recite the Little Office of the Holy Ghost:

T E R C E

May the grace of the Holy Ghost enlighten our minds and our hearts. Amen.

V. O God, come to my assistance.

R. O Lord, make haste to help me.

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost. As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end. Amen. Alleluia!

(From Septuagesima Sunday to Holy Thursday, instead of 'Alleluia,' say: 'Praise be to Thee, O Lord, King of Everlasting glory.')

HYMN

From Heaven to Jerusalem

God's Paraclete was sent;

To Apostles hidden there in fright

His loving comfort went.

From fear to ardent charity

Transformed by His descent -

To leave them orphans in this world

His Love would not consent.

Antiphon:

Come, Holy Ghost, fill the hearts of Thy faithful.

And enkindle in them the fire of Thy love.

V. Send forth Thy Spirit, and they shall be created.

R. And Thou shalt renew the face of the earth.

V. O Lord, hear my prayer.

R. And let my cry come unto Thee.

LET US PRAY

Continually assist us with the power of the Holy Ghost, we beseech Thee, O Lord; that through Thy mercy, our hearts may be purified and delivered from all evil. Through Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Our Lord, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee, in the unity of the Holy Ghost, God, world without end. Amen.

V. O Lord, hear my prayer.

R. And let my cry come unto Thee.

V. Let us bless the Lord.

R. Thanks be to God.

May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

End of Terce

S E X T

May the grace of the Holy Ghost enlighten our minds and our hearts. Amen.

V. O God, come to my assistance.

R. O Lord, make haste to help me.

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost. As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end. Amen. Alleluia!

(From Septuagesima Sunday to Holy Thursday, instead of 'Alleluia,' say: ''Praise be to Thee, O Lord, King of Everlasting glory.')

HYMN

Seven gifts did they receive

Who in prayer did persevere

And then diffused on wings of zeal

Throughout our earthly sphere.

Neither pains nor martyrdoms

Did these disciples fear

As virtues bloomed from seeds they sowed

Through preaching far and near.

Antiphon:

Come, Holy Ghost, fill the hearts of Thy faithful.

And enkindle in them the fire of Thy love.

V. Send forth Thy Spirit, and they shall be created.

R. And Thou shalt renew the face of the earth.

V. O Lord, hear my prayer.

R. And let my cry come unto Thee.

LET US PRAY

Continually assist us with the power of the Holy Ghost, we beseech Thee, O Lord; that through Thy mercy, our hearts may be purified and delivered from all evil. Through Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Our Lord, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee, in the unity of the Holy Ghost, God, world without end. Amen.

V. O Lord, hear my prayer.

R. And let my cry come unto Thee.

V. Let us bless the Lord.

R. Thanks be to God.

May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

End of Sext

N O N E

May the grace of the Holy Ghost enlighten our minds and our hearts. Amen.

V. O God, come to my assistance.

R. O Lord, make haste to help me.

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost. As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end. Amen. Alleluia!

(From Septuagesima Sunday to Holy Thursday, instead of 'Alleluia,' say: ''Praise be to Thee, O Lord, King of Everlasting glory.')

HYMN

O Holy Ghost, Fount of Life,

Gift Divine, God's charity,

Comforter of those who mourn:

These names reflect Thy dignity.

Delight of all the heavenly hosts,

Unction, fire, benignity!

In Heaven may Thy majesty

Be praised for all eternity.

Antiphon:

Come, Holy Ghost, fill the hearts of Thy faithful.

And enkindle in them the fire of Thy love.

V. Send forth Thy Spirit, and they shall be created.

R. And Thou shalt renew the face of the earth.

V. O Lord, hear my prayer.

R. And let my cry come unto Thee.

LET US PRAY

Continually assist us with the power of the Holy Ghost, we beseech Thee, O Lord; that through Thy mercy, our hearts may be purified and delivered from all evil. Through Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Our Lord, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee, in the unity of the Holy Ghost, God, world without end. Amen.

V. O Lord, hear my prayer.

R. And let my cry come unto Thee.

V. Let us bless the Lord.

R. Thanks be to God.

May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

End of None

T H E

F O U R T H

M Y S T E R Y

While meditating on the Fourth Mystery of the Holy Rosary, extend your arms in the form of a cross, and recite the fourth decade of the Rosary, devoutly (one Our Father, ten Hail Marys). Now, while lowering your arms, recite the Glory Be and the two ejaculations, thus:

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost. As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end. Amen.

V. Thou art Perpetual Help benign; come, therefore, I implore Thee.

R. Come, hasten to assist me, O Mother sweet and kind.

Blessed be the Holy and Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Ever-Virgin Mary, Mother of God.

Now, recite the Little Office of the Holy Ghost:

V E S P E R S

May the grace of the Holy Ghost enlighten our minds and our hearts. Amen.

V. O God, come to my assistance.

R. O Lord, make haste to help me.

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost. As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end. Amen. Alleluia!

(From Septuagesima Sunday to Holy Thursday, instead of 'Alleluia,' say: 'Praise be to Thee, O Lord, King of Everlasting glory.')

HYMN

Eternal Father's mighty Arm,

For grace our invocation;

And Lucifer and his brigade

Are hurled to their damnation.

Wisdom, Unction, Heavenly Light,

Accept the veneration

Of those of us who turn to Thee

In hope and expectation.

Antiphon:

Come, Holy Ghost, fill the hearts of Thy faithful.

And enkindle in them the fire of Thy love.

V. Send forth Thy Spirit, and they shall be created.

R. And Thou shalt renew the face of the earth.

V. O Lord, hear my prayer.

R. And let my cry come unto Thee.

LET US PRAY

Continually assist us with the power of the Holy Ghost, we beseech Thee, O Lord; that through Thy mercy, our hearts may be purified and delivered from all evil. Through Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Our Lord, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee, in the unity of the Holy Ghost, God, world without end. Amen.

V. O Lord, hear my prayer.

R. And let my cry come unto Thee.

V. Let us bless the Lord.

R. Thanks be to God.

May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

End of Vespers

T H E

F I F T H

M Y S T E R Y

While meditating on the Fifth Mystery of the Holy Rosary, extend your arms in the form of a cross, and recite the fifth decade of the Rosary, devoutly (one Our Father, ten Hail Marys). Now, while lowering your arms, recite the Glory Be and the two ejaculations, thus:

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost. As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end. Amen.

V. Thou art Perpetual Help benign; come, therefore, I implore Thee.

R. Come, hasten to assist me, O Mother sweet and kind.

Blessed be the Holy and Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Ever-Virgin Mary, Mother of God.

(After the last two ejaculations, other ejaculations may be added, according to one's personal devotion, if desired.)

Now, continue the Holy Rosary as usual, by reciting:

THE HAIL HOLY QUEEN

Hail, holy Queen, Mother of Mercy! Our life, our sweetness and our hope! To Thee do we cry, poor banished children of Eve. To Thee do we send up our sighs, mourning and weeping in this valley of tears. Turn, then, most gracious Advocate, Thine eyes of mercy toward us; and after this, our exile, show unto us the blessed fruit of Thy womb, Jesus. O clement, O loving, O sweet Virgin Mary.

V. Pray for us, O holy Mother of God!

R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

LET US PRAY

O God, Whose Only-begotten Son, by His life, death and resurrection, has purchased for us the rewards of eternal life, grant, we beseech Thee, that meditating on these Mysteries of the most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary, we may imitate what they contain and obtain what they promise. Through Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Our Lord. Amen.

Now, recite the Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary, with arms extended in the form of a cross.

THE LITANY

OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

Lord, have mercy on us.

Christ, have mercy on us.

Lord, have mercy on us.

Christ, hear us.

Christ, graciously hear us.

God the Father of Heaven, have mercy on us.

God the Son, Redeemer of the world, have mercy on us.

God the Holy Ghost, have mercy on us.

Holy Trinity, one God, have mercy on us.

Holy Mary, pray for us.

Holy Mother of God, pray for us.

Holy Virgin of virgins, pray for us.

Mother of Christ, pray for us.

Mother of divine grace, pray for us.

Mother most pure, pray for us.

Mother most chaste, pray for us.

Mother inviolate, pray for us.

Mother undefiled, pray for us.

Mother most amiable, pray for us.

Mother most admirable, pray for us.

Mother of Good Counsel, pray for us.

Mother of our Creator, pray for us.

Mother of our Savior, pray for us.

Virgin most prudent, pray for us.

Virgin most venerable, pray for us.

Virgin most renowned, pray for us.

Virgin most powerful, pray for us.

Virgin most merciful, pray for us.

Virgin most faithful, pray for us.

Mirror of justice, pray for us.

Seat of wisdom, pray for us.

Cause of our joy, pray for us.

Spiritual vessel, pray for us.

Vessel of honor, pray for us.

Singular vessel of devotion, pray for us.

Mystical Rose, pray for us.

Tower of David, pray for us.

Tower of ivory, pray for us.

House of gold, pray for us.

Ark of the Covenant, pray for us.

Gate of Heaven, pray for us.

Morning Star, pray for us.

Health of the sick, pray for us.

Refuge of sinners, pray for us.

Comforter of the afflicted, pray for us.

Help of Christians, pray for us.

Queen of Angels, pray for us.

Queen of Patriarchs, pray for us.

Queen of Prophets, pray for us.

Queen of Apostles, pray for us.

Queen of Martyrs, pray for us.

Queen of Confessors, pray for us.

Queen of Virgins, pray for us.

Queen of all Saints, pray for us.

Queen conceived without original sin, pray for us.

Queen assumed into Heaven, pray for us.

Queen of the most Holy Rosary, pray for us.

Queen of peace, pray for us.

(Lower the arms.)

Lamb of God Who takest away the sins of the world, spare us, O Lord.

Lamb of God Who takest away the sins of the world, graciously hear us, O Lord.

Lamb of God Who takest away the sins of the world, have mercy on us.

V. Pray for us, O holy Mother of God!

R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

LET US PRAY

Grant, we beseech Thee, O Lord God, unto us, Thy servants, that we may rejoice in continual health of soul and body, and by the glorious intercession of Blessed Mary ever Virgin, may we be delivered from present sorrow and enter into the joy of Thine eternal gladness. Through Christ Our Lord. Amen.

Now, recite the Little Office of the Holy Ghost:

C O M P L I N E

May the grace of the Holy Ghost enlighten our minds and our hearts. Amen.

V. Incline unto us, O God, our Savior!

R. And turn Thy anger away from us.

V. O God, come to my assistance.

R. O Lord, make haste to help me.

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost. As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end. Amen. Alleluia!

(From Septuagesima Sunday to Holy Thursday, instead of 'Alleluia,' say: 'Praise be to Thee, O Lord, King of Everlasting glory.')

HYMN

Love of the Father and the Son,

Come always, come and aid us;

Come quickly now and guide our steps

And let Thy light pervade us;

So when the Judge of all mankind

On Justice' scales has weighed us,

May He have, forevermore,

To Thy right side conveyed us.

Antiphon:

Come, Holy Ghost, fill the hearts of Thy faithful.

And enkindle in them the fire of Thy love.

V. Send forth Thy Spirit, and they shall be created.

R. And Thou shalt renew the face of the earth.

V. O Lord, hear my prayer.

R. And let my cry come unto Thee.

LET US PRAY

Continually assist us with the power of the Holy Ghost, we beseech Thee, O Lord; that through Thy mercy, our hearts may be purified and delivered from all evil. Through Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Our Lord, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee, in the unity of the Holy Ghost, God, world without end. Amen.

V. O Lord, hear my prayer.

R. And let my cry come unto Thee.

V. Let us bless the Lord.

R. Thanks be to God.

May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

End of Compline

THE FINAL PRAYER

O Holy Ghost! As we terminate these canonical hours recited in Thine honor, we beseech Thee to visit us with Thy heavenly inspirations and to grant us the grace of dwelling in Heaven for all eternity. Amen.

PRAYER TO THE HOLY GHOST

O Holy Ghost, Soul of my soul! I adore Thee! Enlighten, guide, strengthen and console me. Tell me what I ought to do. Command me to do it. I promise to submit to whatever Thou desirest of me and to accept whatever Thou permittest to befall me. Only show me what is Thy will. Amen.

End of the Penitential Rosary

The Penitential Rosary of Padre Pio: The Mysteries of the Rosary are commemorated on each of the large beads. On each of the 50 small beads, say one Our Father, one Hail Mary, one Glory Be to the Father, and the ejaculation: 'Hail Mary Most Pure, conceived without original sin.' As in the traditional Rosary, the Creed is said on the crucifix.

NOTES AND COMMENTARIES

The Little Office of the Holy Ghost was composed in 1924 by Rev. Father Felix of Jesus of the Missionaries of the Holy Ghost. It has the required ecclesiastical permission.

Comment: We know that the "Works of the Cross" (the principal ones, among others, for seculars) are works of the Missionaries of the Holy Ghost and Sisters of the Cross, a Mexican foundation requested by Our Lord of the servant of God, Concepcion Cabrera de Armida, of holy memory. The Works of the Cross have as their divine object the revival of the love of the Cross specifically, since it is only through the Cross that Heaven is attained.

Now, the combining of this Office with the Holy Rosary, said with arms extended in the form of a cross, has also been dictated by God Our Lord to Maria Concepcion Zuniga recently. He told her that "this will be a Penitential Rosary that will please the Heavenly Father a great deal," because He, Christ, would be the One Who would stand before the faithful who recite it and offer it in remission for all the sins of the world - their own and those of others.

Among the members of a single family (as we human beings are), there must be solidarity. Some must compensate for others. And in the measure that we see God offended, in that measure we must offer penance, counteracting the works of the disordered world with works of virtue, of charity, and of atonement, for the purpose of attaining forgiveness for everyone.

MYSTERIES OF THE HOLY ROSARY

JOYFUL MYSTERIES



1. The Annunciation

2. The Visitation

3. The Birth of Our Lord

4. The Presentation

5. The Finding of the Child in the Temple.

SORROWFUL MYSTERIES



1. The Agony in the Garden

2. The Scourging at the Pillar

3. The Crowning with Thorns

4. The Carrying of the Cross

5. The Crucifixion and Death of Our Lord

GLORIOUS MYSTERIES



1. The Resurrection

2. The Ascension

3. The Descent of the Holy Ghost

4. The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

5. The Coronation of the Blessed Virgin Mary

LET US PRAY

Let us pray humbly, on our knees!

Let us pray devoutly, with arms extended in the form of a cross!

Let us pray uninterruptedly!

Let us pray while working!

Let us pray while suffering!

Let us pray intensely when walking down the street!

Let us make reparation by our prayers and acts of penance!

We have an extremely grave account before Divine Justice!

We are debtors for each other!

Let us counteract sin! How? By praying, and by practicing the virtues contrary to the sins we see our brothers committing.

Le us engage in the apostolate of prayer, of good example, and of voluntary sacrifices performed with love!

May it be for the glory of God!